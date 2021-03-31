Report: Animation company got $49M in excessive tax credits

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state auditors say Blue Sky Studios, the company behind “Ice Age” and other animated films, received $49 million more in state tax credits than it should have. The auditors released a report Wednesday faulting the state Department of Economic and Community Development. The report says Greenwich-based Blue Sky received more than $94 million in state film production tax credits from 2017 to 2019, when it should have received digital animation tax credits, which are capped at $15 million a year. Economic development officials deny the credits were improper. Blue Sky’s owner, Disney, is closing the company in April and laying off more than 450 workers.