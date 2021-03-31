Reward increases for information on Greenbrier County murders and arson

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Investigators are seeking more information leading to the person responsible for the April 2020 murder and arson of Daisy and Danny Foster and their home.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's office has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest to $10,000.

Those with information pertaining to this case are asked to contact Lieutenant G.R. Workman or Deputy A.L. Workman with the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office. They can be reached at (304)647-6634 or the non-emergency number, (304)647-7911.

Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers WV by clicking here, or calling (304)673-9205.