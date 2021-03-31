Richmond and Henrico County expanding vaccine eligibility

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have scheduled the first round of Phase 1c eligible individuals for vaccine events. The health districts said in a news release on Wednesday that up to 7,500 Phase 1c eligible individuals will receive an email that will allow them so schedule an appointment. Vaccinations for people eligible in Phases 1a and 1b will still be available. The groups of people in Phase 1c are considered “essential” to the functioning of society or are at higher risk of exposure. They include people who work in fields such as energy, wastewater, construction and food service. Other groups include those who work in higher education, transportation and legal services.