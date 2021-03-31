Robinhood cans the confetti, unveils new celebratory designs

NEW YORK (AP) — The bursts of confetti that shower screens of Robinhood investors when they make their first trade _ and serve as the punchline for critics who say the popular app treats investing like a game _ are going away. Starting this week, Robinhood will begin replacing them with a suite of animations that are decidedly measured in pace. The confetti animations have been around since 2016 and had become a flashpoint in the criticism lodged against Robinhood. Critics say Robinhood uses such techniques to lure unsophisticated investors and keep them engaged with the app, where they may be making too many trades that are too risky for them.