San Diego Toreros chasing history in game against Davidson

San Diego no longer has an NFL team, but football is still strong in the city. The San Diego Toreros of the Pioneer Football League will try to break the Football Championship Subdivision record for consecutive victories against conference opponents when they face Davidson on Saturday. The Toreros tied Duquesne’s mark of 39 consecutive league victories two weeks ago with a 27-13 triumph over Butler. A victory against the Wildcats would tie Nebraska for the second-longest conference winning streak in Division I history. Oklahoma holds the all-time record with a 44-game streak.