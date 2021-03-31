Spain pleads for caution, to ‘buy vaccines time’ amid uptick

MADRID (AP) — With vaccinations being outpaced by a growing wave of new infections, health authorities in Spain are urging the public to increase precautions in order to “buy time.” The plea Wednesday by Health Minister Carolina Darias came as Spain surpassed 150 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days — which national authorities consider the high-risk threshold. Spain has resisted so far returning to the strict home confinement that it enforced in the early months of the pandemic. Instead, it has tried to keep its teetering economy afloat using targeted restrictions, mainly on eating and drinking establishments, restricting travel between regions, and enforcing a nightly curfew.