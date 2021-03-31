Tabor signs with Senators soccer

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield senior, Kellan Tabor, committed her academic and soccer future to Davis & Elkins on Wednesday.

Tabor notched a goal and an assist in the Lady Beavers' first-ever section title this past fall. Now, she's looking forward to fitting in with the Senators this fall.

"Well, we went and visited -- it was a really nice campus," Tabor said. "I really love the coach, the professors -- I really love the team's style of play. It overall just really felt right."

Tabor plans to study criminal justice over her next few years in Elkins.