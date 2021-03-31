UN urges Somali leaders to break impasse delaying elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling on Somalia’s leaders to meet “at the earliest opportunity” to break the impasse delaying the holding of elections that had been scheduled for Feb. 8. The council said in a press statement after a closed briefing Wednesday by U.N. special envoy James Swan that inclusive elections should take place “as soon as possible” in the interest of all Somalis. Pressure has been growing on Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed since the February elections failed to take place because of the lack of agreement on how the vote should be carried out.