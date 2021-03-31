US judge orders detention of gun enthusiast arrested in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ordered the detention of a Colorado firearms enthusiast who raised alarm at an Iowa gun store last week when he said he was surprised people didn’t suspect he was the Boulder mass shooter. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Jackson noted that 40-year-old Adam Vannoy attempted to buy guns in Iowa after he was released on bond from a jail in Nebraska, where troopers had seized several firearms and marijuana from his vehicle during a March 14 traffic stop. The judge says Vannoy’s continued attempt to obtain weapons and odd behavior justifies the government’s request to jail him pending trial.