West Virginia mother, boyfriend charged in boy’s death

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a woman and her boyfriend have been charged in the death of her 4-year-old son. News outlets report 27-year-old Ashlee Starlene Renee Allen of Fairmont was charged Saturday with one count of child abuse causing death. Fairmont police say the boy was found unresponsive March 4 and died a few days later. Thirty-three-year-old Walter Everett Richardson was charged March 8 with first-degree murder and death of a child by abuse. The complaint says Richardson was alone with the boy both on March 4 and on Jan. 25, when the child was admitted to a Morgantown hospital for multiple head injuries.