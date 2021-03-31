Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 5:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 PM EDT

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 5 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Additional information can be found at

https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and

Twitter pages.

&&