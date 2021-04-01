Under pressure, some Ga. corporate leaders slam voting bill

ATLANTA (AP) — Some of Georgia’s most prominent corporate leaders are beginning to more forcefully criticize the state’s sweeping new election law. They’re acknowledging the concerns of civil rights activists and Black business executives who say the law targets non-white voters and threatens the democratic process. The chief executives of Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola have now called the law “unacceptable.” Their criticism is opening an unusual rift with Republican leaders who championed the restrictions and typically enjoy a cozy relationship with Georgia’s business community. The Major League Baseball Players Association also has raised the idea of moving the summer All-Star Game from the Atlanta Braves’ home stadium.