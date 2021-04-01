Beckley YMCA receives $100,000 grant for renovations

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley YMCA received a $100,000 check from The Carter Family Foundation for renovations on Thursday.

In December, the Carter Family Foundation approved a two-for-one challenge grant for renovations at the facility. If the YMCA raised $50,000, the Carter Family Foundation granted them $100,000.

Phase one of the renovation is already complete, which included a full renovation of the top floor.

The Beckley YMCA was built prior to the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and has no elevator. Phase two of the renovation will add an elevator, so that people with varying abilities can get to all parts of the gym.

Phase two is set to begin in June, and is expected to take up to six months to complete.