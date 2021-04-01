Beijing begins to test venues for 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have started 10 days of testing for the hockey and other indoor venues. A curling mixed doubles competition was held at the refashioned “Water Cube.” That was where the swimming events were held at the 2008 Olympics. Men’s hockey players drilled at the nearby National Indoor Stadium. Figure skating and speedskating venues will also be given a run-through during the April 1-10 test events. Only Chinese athletes are participating in the events because of the coronavirus pandemic.