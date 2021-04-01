Skip to Content

Brutal NYC attack renews Asian American volunteers’ efforts

1:03 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church this week near New York City’s Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that escalated with the pandemic. New York police say the attacker yelled racial slurs and told the woman, “You don’t belong here!” A video of the attack quickly drew millions of views along with widespread condemnation, not just for its heinous nature but because of the seemingly indifferent bystanders. From coast-to-coast, Asian American groups were already doing more than digital activism, including patrolling, escorting and chaperoning in Asian communities. Now, those activities are only increasing.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content