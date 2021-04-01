Changes to ACA health insurance: more affordable options now available

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - There are changes to ACA (Affordable Care Act) health insurance that took place starting on Thursday April 1, and these changes could help more people save money on their coverage.

Some of the changes include lower pricing options, expanded coverage options for people who currently have ACA insurance, expansion of subsidies and options for unemployed individuals.

WVVA spoke to Jeremy Smith, the program director and outreach coordinator for West Virginia Navigator, a non-profit enrollment assistance program.

"Anyone currently enrolled or those who are uninsured and need coverage can take advantage of the expanded financial help," said Smith. "Even most high-income earners will now be able to qualify for the lower-cost plans."

"Additionally, those who are uninsured and have received any Unemployment Compensation benefits in 2021 will have special access to free or reduced-cost plans."

You can enroll now through August 15, 2021.

If you need assistance, you can reach out to West Virginia Navigator by calling 1-844-WV-CARES or visit the website here.