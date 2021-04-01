China foreign minister in talks with SE Asian counterparts

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is meeting with counterparts from four Southeast Asian countries this week as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the region amid a sharp downturn in relations with Washington. Talks with the foreign ministers of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are being held over three days in Fujian province. The official Xinhua News Agency says Wang told Singapore’s foreign minister that China wants to strengthen strategic communication and make joint efforts to maintain regional peace and stability. Wang will also meet South Korea’s foreign minister in the southern port of Xiamen on Saturday.