City of Tulsa sued for Race Massacre-related documents

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An attorney who has sued the city of Tulsa for reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is now suing the city for records related to the massacre. The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Tulsa attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons claims the city has refused to turn over documents related to the massacre and that the city attorney’s office interfered with the city’s release of the records because Simmons represents massacre survivors and others suing the city for reparations. A city spokesperson said Thursday the city does not comment on pending litigation. The lawsuit says the records are needed to prepare for the coming centennial of the massacre.