Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A global company has stepped in to solve quite a “coinundrum” for a Georgia man. Andreas Flaten says his former employer dumped at least 90,000 pennies on his driveway last month as a form of final payment for his work at an auto shop. When Bellevue, Washington-based Coinstar heard the story, the company decided a change was in order. They picked up Flaten’s coins on Thursday and rounded up the amount to give him a $1,000 check. They also made donations to two animal shelters on Flaten’s behalf.