Cold snap remains throughout the work week

Cold air and strong winds enter our region today and tomorrow.

A Freeze Warning is issued for Buchanan, McDowell and Wyoming counties until 10AM Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for northern and western Pocahontas county.

For areas that saw snow be careful for slick spots throughout today. The snow isn't quite over yet! We can still see some light snow and flurries today especially for the highest elevations, but most look to stay fairly dry with partly cloudy skies. This evening some more snow may try to push in so we may witness a few flurries/light snow to end the day.

Temperatures this morning are in the 30s with wind gusts already pushing 20 MPH. Wind gusts will continue to strengthen to around 30-40 MPH today. A Wind Advisory are issued for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Giles, Bland, Wythe and Tazewell counties. Downed trees and sporadic power outages are possible.

Highs today only in the 30s. We stay windy and cool into tonight. Lows will fall into the teens and lower 20s! So looking at a cooler night.

With the winds still roaring overnight and into tomorrow our wind chill values Friday morning will be in the single digits for some.

30s and lower 40s are in the forecast for tomorrow's highs, but during Easter weekend highs hit in the 50s again.