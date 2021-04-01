Ex-Olympic silver medalist Baggaley guilty of drug importing

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former two-time Olympic silver medalist canoeist Nathan Baggaley and his younger brother have been found guilty of plotting to smuggle $150 million worth of cocaine into Australia in 2018. The 45-year-old Baggaley and his 39-year-old brother Dru were charged with attempting to import 650 kilograms of cocaine. After about eight hours of deliberating a Brisbane Supreme Court jury found both men guilty. Nathan Baggaley won two canoeing silver medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics and also was a three-time world champion.