Freeze Warning from THU 9:00 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Boone County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING…

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 26 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 17 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western

West Virginia.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM EDT

Thursday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Thursday to

11 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&