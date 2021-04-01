Holy Thursday service held at fire-ravaged Notre Dame

PARIS (AP) — A Holy Thursday service has been held at Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral, even though it is still under construction after it was ravaged by flames just days before Easter in 2019. The Holy Thursday ceremony of the Holy Week involved a foot-washing ritual that symbolizes Jesus’ willingness to serve. Six worshippers were chosen for the foot washing, a diverse group including medical staff, the needy and devotees who are set to be baptized this Easter. Paris Bishop Michel Aupetit led the rite accompanied by Notre-Dame’s rector Patrick Chauvet. Attendance at the service was sharply reduced to due to the cathedral’s reconstruction and the pandemic.