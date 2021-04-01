Hong Kong to resume Pfizer shots after packaging defects

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will resume administering the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday following a 12-day suspension over packaging defects detected in one batch. Officials say an additional 300,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive on Friday. They say an investigation by BioNTech found no safety issues in the batch with packaging defects for some vials, as well as in a separate, unused batch of the vaccine. The packaging defects included loose caps and leakage from some bottles. Prior to the suspension, about 151,000 people had received the Pfizer vaccine in the city.