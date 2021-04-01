Intermediate court system wins approval in WVa legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would establish an intermediate court system in West Virginia won approval in the Senate on Thursday. It awaits the signature of Republican Gov. Jim Justice. The proposal in previous years had been introduced and stalled in the House of Delegates. This year, Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers and it passed the Senate on a 21-12 vote. Democrats and others say the intermediate court would be wasteful spending and add another layer of government. Supporters of the bill said the lack of an intermediate court system creates unpredictability.