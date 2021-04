HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Thundering Herd will travel to Happy Valley to battle the Nittany Lions in 2026, the two schools announced Thursday.

The matchup, slated for September 5, 2026, will be just the third meeting between the schools and the first since 1930. Marshall has lost both previous meetings to Penn State.

The Thundering Herd will also face Army and Liberty in the non-conference portion of their schedule in 2026.