MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The suspect in a shaken baby case was found guilty on Thursday.

In April 2018, Michael David Coffey was accused of shaking his then-girlfriend's four-month-old son. The injuries left the infant blind.

Coffey was found guilty of child abuse causing a serious bodily injury and is now awaiting sentencing.