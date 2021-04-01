Mexican soldiers accused in 2014 massacre re-arrested

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven Mexican soldiers who were accused in the 2014 army killings of 22 drug cartel suspects but later freed have been re-arrested. The newspaper El Universal initially reported Thursday that three of the seven are in custody at a Mexico City military prison and four are on a form of bail but report daily. A human rights group that represents the mother of a woman slain in the massacre confirmed that the soldiers were re-arrested and said the case against them remains active. While some of the 22 died in an initial shootout with an army patrol, a human rights investigation determined that at least eight and perhaps as many as a dozen suspects were executed after they surrendered.