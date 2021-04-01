Neal Brown focused on building ‘player-led’ group in 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountaineers are working through the second week of spring practice in Neal Brown's third season as head football coach.

It's been a lot of situational work and teaching moments, particularly for the new and young guys. A lot of that teaching is being done, at this stage, by the coaches.

However, Brown admitted that he's hoping to transition this group to take a lot of its cues from player leadership. It's a transition that will take time and hard work, but if it succeeds, Brown believes it can send the West Virginia program to the next level."

"He want everybody to be on the same page -- just a responsible person that's willing to step up and take on that leadership role and speak to the team when the team is down," senior running back Leddie Brown explained.

"I think when you have teams where nobody leads -- they're not very good -- they're poor teams," Neal Brown said. "When you have coach-led teams -- they're probably about average. When you have player-led teams, you have a chance to be elite."

The Mountaineers continue their spring practice schedule on Saturday.