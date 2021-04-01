New River CTC Invitational rolls along in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center played host to three more New River CTC Invitational matchups on Thursday.

In primetime, Greenbrier East never trailed against Wyoming East, as William Gabbert's 34 points lifted the Spartans to a 92-57 win.

Indpendence was looking to stay undefeated in tournament play, but James Monroe poured in nearly 100 points in the 93-67 victory.

Finally, Greenbrier West ran into another tough squad in Westside, as the Renegades downed the Cavaliers, 75-57.

FRIDAY NRCTC SCHEDULE:

1 p.m. - Indpendence vs. Greater Beckley Christian (Boys)

2:45 p.m. - Cabell Midland vs. Morgantown (Girls)

4:30 p.m. - James Monroe vs. Webster Co. (Boys)

6:15 p.m. - Cabell Midland vs. Woodrow Wilson (Boys)

8 p.m. - Morgantown vs. Shady Spring (Boys)