No NCAA Tournament, yet lots of memories for top D3 teams

For much of college basketball, this March has represented a step forward on the path to normalcy. In Division III, however, the national tournaments were canceled. The top teams still had plenty to play for. The women’s team at Hope College in Michigan extended its winning streak to a school-record 45 games and finished a second straight undefeated season. Randolph-Macon, the top-ranked men’s team, went unbeaten as well. And after their conference tournament was done, the Yellow Jackets beat Trine in one final game that pitted No. 1 vs. No. 2 from the D3hoops.com poll.