Police: Suspect in 5 shootings opens fire in standoff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the shooting of five people in Tennessee fired shots at U.S. marshals who went to a hotel to arrest him, but no injuries have been reported. Metro Nashville police spokeswoman Kris Mumford said police were on the scene of a La Quinta hotel in Nashville and SWAT negotiators were trying to make contact with Michael Tucker, who was holed up inside. Marshals went to arrest Tucker on charges that he shot five people in Memphis on Friday. Memphis police say three people were killed and two others were wounded.