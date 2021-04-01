Pope opens final Holy Week services, skips Last Supper rite

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has opened the solemn final days of Holy Week with a morning Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. But he plans to skip the traditional Thursday afternoon service that commemorates Jesus’ Last Supper with his apostles. The Vatican didn’t explain why the dean of the College of Cardinals would preside instead over the Vatican’s main Holy Thursday service. Francis is 84 and suffers frequent bouts of sciatica nerve pain, so he may have opted to delegate the service given his busy liturgical schedule over the coming days that culminates with Easter Sunday Mass. All of the Vatican’s Holy Week events are being celebrated before limited numbers of masked faithful to respect COVID-19 restrictions.