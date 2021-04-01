Raleigh General Hospital announces new visitor restrictions

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh General Hospital has announced new visitor restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital has reinstated it's zero-visitor policy, and inpatient visitation is suspended as of March 31.

Raleigh General will continue to allow one well person to be present with labor and delivery and pediatric patients. The well guest will be served meals and will not be permitted to leave and reenter the premises.

