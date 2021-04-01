Skip to Content

Rider injured when ejected from Tennessee mountain coaster

4:32 pm National news from the Associated Press

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — State officials say a rider was ejected from a Tennessee mountain coaster and was hospitalized with head, wrist and ankle injuries. A report submitted by the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster’s owner to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development says the incident occurred Monday in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. The report says the rider flew out of the cart while entering a curve, striking the track and traveling about 10 feet out of the cart. The ride was immediately shut down. The department allowed it to reopen Tuesday, saying a third-party inspector deemed it met applicable industry standards. The company running the coaster did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content