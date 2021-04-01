Russian FM says relations with West have ‘hit the bottom’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says the country’s relations with the United States and its allies have “hit the bottom” and no date has been set for sending the Russian ambassador back to Washington. Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after U.S. President Joe Biden was asked in an interview if thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and replied, “I do.” Addressing the issue Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Biden’s remarks “appalling” and said they had forced Moscow to rethink its ties with Washington. Biden has taken pains to contrast his approach to Putin with that of former President Donald Trump, who frequently spoke about the Russian leader with approval.