Saudi minister urges caution on oil production levels

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The oil cartel OPEC and allied countries are meeting to decide production levels that could have an impact on gas prices at the pump. As usual, dominant member Saudi Arabia is urging caution about any increase that could hurt prices. On the other side, leading non-member Russia says things are looking up. Last month the so-called OPEC Plus group decided to keep most oil production cuts in place. On top of that, Saudi Arabia has cut 1 million barrels a month on its own. Those steps were keeping oil at around $60 per barrel Thursday on the New York Mercantile Exchange.