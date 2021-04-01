Staying cold on Friday, gradually warming through Easter weekend!

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 11 PM tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Wythe, Bland, Tazewell, and Mercer counties.

High pressure will continue to take control of our weather pattern tonight but with strong northwesterly winds and clear skies, we'll be cold! Lows tonight will fall into the teens and 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits for many tonight-early Friday.

Tomorrow, winds speeds should be a little less, and we should see plenty of sunshine, but we'll still be chilly for this time of year! Highs again for most will be in the 30s. Tomorrow night will be clear and cold again with lows in the 20s.

We'll gradually warm up through Easter Weekend as winds shift out of the south. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday, pushing the 60 degree mark by Sunday. We look to continue to warm up into next week...make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!