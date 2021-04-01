Taiwan, Palau launch coronavirus travel bubble

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan and the tiny Pacific island nation of Palau are launching a coronavirus travel bubble to promote tourism. The move recognizes their success in stamping out the pandemic locally. Passengers had to undergo a virus test before Thursday’s inaugural flight but will not be required to undergo quarantine. Palau is one of only 15 countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its territory with no right diplomatic recognition. Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the bubble was made possible because “both sides have controlled the epidemic well.” Palau President Surangel Whipps is in Taipei for the inaugural flight, wrapping up a five-day visit to Taiwan.