Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 35, John Battle 0
Alexandria High School/T.C. Williams 48, Hayfield 7
Annandale 42, West Potomac 14
Battlefield 35, Patriot 12
Broadway 19, Waynesboro 8
Buffalo Gap 37, Fort Defiance 12
Chantilly 19, Westfield 14
Clarke County 68, Madison County 0
Clover Hill 24, Lloyd Bird 20
Colonial Forge 36, Stafford 6
Culpeper 43, Rock Ridge 3
Dan River 53, Gretna 6
Fairfax 20, W.T. Woodson 13
Frank Cox 42, Landstown 6
George Marshall 21, Justice High School 14
Green Run 51, Kellam 6
Grundy 36, Honaker 3
Heritage (Leesburg) 21, Loudoun Valley 7
Hopewell 21, Matoaca 14
James Madison 22, Centreville 7
John Champe 35, Avalon, Md. 0
Langley 19, George Mason 6
Lebanon 32, Marion 13
Manchester 35, Cosby 0
Maury 40, Churchland 14
Mountain View 44, Brooke Point 0
North Stafford 14, Riverbend 7
Osbourn 14, Osbourn Park 5
Page County 37, Luray 28
Powhatan 20, Midlothian 13
Riverheads 10, Stuarts Draft 7, OT
Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 27
Rural Retreat 53, Rye Cove 0
Sherando 31, Millbrook 17
Skyline 43, Warren County 0
South County 24, Lake Braddock 14
Southampton 26, Franklin 0
Strasburg 54, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 6
Tallwood 20, Bayside 14
Thomas Dale 19, Dinwiddie 14
Twin Valley 6, Hurley 0
West Springfield 43, James Robinson 29
Wilson Memorial 41, R.E. Lee-Staunton 6
Woodside 14, Menchville 0
Yorktown 28, McLean 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Independence vs. Broad Run, ccd.
