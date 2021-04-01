Train crashes in Taiwan, causing injuries, possibly deaths

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An unknown number of passengers were injured and some possibly killed when a train partly derailed along Taiwan’s east coast. The accident occurred around 9 a.m. near the Toroko Gorge scenic area during a public holiday Friday. Media reported 350 passengers were on board, four of whom were listed as in critical condition. Reports said a truck fell from a cliff above and landed on the tracks, where a train emerging from a tunnel smashed into it.