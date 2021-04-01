Virginians age 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 18

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that all Virginians age 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on April 18. Northam said nearly everyone in the highest-risk groups who has preregistered for a vaccination appointment has received one. He said those who are still on the pre-registration list will receive appointment invitations within the next two weeks. More than 3.7 million vaccine does have been administered so far in Virginia. More than one in three adults have received at least one dose and one in five Virginians are fully vaccinated.