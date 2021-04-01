Warming center to open in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With wind chills predicted at 15 degrees on Thursday night, the Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Soldier's Memorial Theatre Building at 203 South Kanawha St.

The Warming Center will accept guests starting at 8 p.m. on April 1 and stay open until 8 a.m. the following morning.

In addition to the warming center, the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center is always open. This center is located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive.