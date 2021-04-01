West Virginia Archery in the Schools state tournament held

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three West Virginia schools have taken top honors in the Archery in the Schools state tournament. The tournament was held in a virtual format last week due to the coronavirus pandemic. About 770 students from 51 schools participated. Awards were presented to the top three teams and the top 10 male and female individuals in each division, along with the top two overall male and female archers. Ripley High School won the high school team division, while Elk Elementary Center and Elkview Middle School captured their respective divisions. The DNR started the archery program in 2013 with 18 schools. The pandemic forced last year’s tournament to be canceled.