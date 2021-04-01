West Virginia University gets grant for high school students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University will get $800,000 from the National Science Foundation to recruit underrepresented students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. The state’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Wednesday. A news release says the project will include research and education with high school biology students in rural schools. Students will study a parasitic orchid species native to Appalachia.