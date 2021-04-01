Where every kid needs lunch, school fights to feed them all

FAYETTE, Miss. (AP) — More than half of all children in Jefferson County, Mississippi live in food insecurity. The county is the hungriest in the U.S. according to an October 2020 report by Feeding America, a non-profit and national network of food banks. All 1,100 students enrolled in Jefferson County School District received free breakfast and lunch at school before the pandemic because of the high poverty rate. For more than a year, district officials have been determined to make sure kids continue to get their meals. Staff has been working overtime with limited resources to deliver meals to each student door-to-door using the district bus system.