Winter Weather Advisory until THU 5:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 5 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
