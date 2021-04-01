World trade body chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization has called for for expanded vaccine manufacturing capability in developing countries. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Thursday that “vaccine inequity” during the coronavirus pandemic demonstrates the need for developing nations to be able to make vaccines. She said, “The idea that 70% of vaccines today have been administered only by 10 countries is really not acceptable.” Scores of the trade body’s member nations have backed efforts led by South Africa and India to get the WTO to grant a temporary waiver of its intellectual property pact to help boost COVID-19 vaccine production. Some wealthier countries and those with strong pharmaceutical industries oppose the idea.