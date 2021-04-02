41-year-old Raleigh County man among new WVa COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced that a 41-year-old Raleigh County man is one of the 12 newly reported West Virginia coronavirus deaths.

During his COVID-19 press briefing on Friday morning, Justice emphasized the importance of getting the vaccine.

"I want to continue to encourage, especially everyone aged 65 and older, please go get your vaccine," said Gov. Justice.

500,000 West Virginians have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

Gov. Justice also offered vaccine assistance to religious organizations. Pastors or leaders of churches can call the West Virginia Vaccine information line at 1-833-734-0965 to have vaccine opportunities arranged for their congregations.

420 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Clay Marsh says that the new UK Variant is spreading quickly, and anticipates that updated numbers for variant cases would be in on Monday.

