AP Sources: NCAA has not tested for drugs at championships

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that the NCAA has not tested players for performance-enhancing drugs at March Madness and other recent college championships. Three people with direct knowledge of NCAA testing protocols tell AP that testing has not resumed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports a year ago. Although athletes may have been tested on campus, the NCAA has not ramped up its usual testing program at national championships such as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The women’s Final Four semifinals games are Friday, with the men playing Saturday. The people who spoke to AP about testing all confirmed the same thing: No samples from the organization’s signature events have been sent to the labs that analyze NCAA tests.